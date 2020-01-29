Main Street Research LLC Has $15.70 Million Stock Holdings in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Main Street Research LLC cut its stake in shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 347,134 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 5,344 shares during the period. Boston Scientific makes up about 2.5% of Main Street Research LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Main Street Research LLC’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $15,697,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in Boston Scientific by 22.8% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,345 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Boston Scientific by 17.1% during the 4th quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,796 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its stake in Boston Scientific by 25.2% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,338 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC boosted its stake in Boston Scientific by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 44,221 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,882,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Boston Scientific by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 41,926 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,706,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. 91.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Boston Scientific news, insider Williamson Scott purchased 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $0.12 per share, with a total value of $30,000.00. Also, SVP Wendy Carruthers sold 24,220 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.03, for a total value of $1,090,626.60. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 168,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,603,225.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 218,828 shares of company stock valued at $9,695,889. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price on shares of Boston Scientific in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Boston Scientific from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Needham & Company LLC downgraded Boston Scientific from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Guggenheim set a $53.00 price objective on Boston Scientific and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on Boston Scientific from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.62.

Shares of BSX traded up $0.41 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $43.86. The company had a trading volume of 96,401 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,212,446. Boston Scientific Co. has a twelve month low of $34.35 and a twelve month high of $46.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The company’s 50-day moving average is $44.67 and its 200-day moving average is $42.47. The company has a market capitalization of $60.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.78.

About Boston Scientific

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through three segments: MedSurg, Rhythm and Neuro, and Cardiovascular. The company offers interventional cardiology products, including drug-eluting coronary stent systems used in the treatment of coronary artery disease; percutaneous coronary interventions therapy products to treat atherosclerosis; intravascular catheter-directed ultrasound imaging catheters, fractional flow reserve devices, and systems for use in coronary arteries and heart chambers, as well as certain peripheral vessels; and structural heart therapy systems.

