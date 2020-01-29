Magnus Financial Group LLC Trims Holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV)

Magnus Financial Group LLC trimmed its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) by 10.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,386 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,958 shares during the period. Magnus Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF were worth $1,141,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 40.7% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,483,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,248,876,000 after acquiring an additional 5,632,830 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 33.3% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,775,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,136,000 after purchasing an additional 1,192,724 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management increased its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 22.0% during the 3rd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 4,092,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,303,000 after purchasing an additional 736,823 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH increased its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 37,639.7% during the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 3,889,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,314,000 after purchasing an additional 3,879,144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,653,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,190,000 after purchasing an additional 131,764 shares in the last quarter.

USMV opened at $67.66 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $66.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.28. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a 1 year low of $47.44 and a 1 year high of $55.45.

