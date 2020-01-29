Magnus Financial Group LLC Makes New Investment in JPMorgan U.S. Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:JDIV)

Magnus Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan U.S. Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:JDIV) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 47,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,328,000.

Separately, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in JPMorgan U.S. Dividend ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $83,000.

Get JPMorgan U.S. Dividend ETF alerts:

JDIV stock opened at $27.84 on Wednesday. JPMorgan U.S. Dividend ETF has a twelve month low of $24.92 and a twelve month high of $28.37. The company’s 50 day moving average is $27.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.00.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JDIV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan U.S. Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:JDIV).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan U.S. Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan U.S. Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.