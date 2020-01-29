Magnus Financial Group LLC Has $744,000 Stock Position in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C)

Magnus Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) by 3.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,317 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $744,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Citigroup by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,747,090 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $673,329,000 after buying an additional 89,738 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Citigroup by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 9,369,667 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $647,257,000 after buying an additional 23,449 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in Citigroup by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 8,385,270 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $579,254,000 after buying an additional 56,578 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Citigroup by 21.1% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 5,720,075 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $395,143,000 after buying an additional 996,843 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc grew its holdings in Citigroup by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 4,013,912 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $277,281,000 after buying an additional 251,927 shares in the last quarter. 76.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of C stock traded down $0.01 on Wednesday, hitting $77.23. 1,119,993 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,189,643. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Citigroup Inc has a 12 month low of $60.05 and a 12 month high of $83.11. The stock has a market cap of $171.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a 50 day moving average of $79.03 and a 200 day moving average of $72.28.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.04. Citigroup had a return on equity of 10.32% and a net margin of 18.75%. The business had revenue of $18.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.95 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.64 EPS. Citigroup’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Citigroup Inc will post 8.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Monday, February 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 31st. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.64%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.91%.

A number of brokerages have commented on C. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Citigroup from $119.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Citigroup from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Citigroup from $77.50 to $84.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank downgraded Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the company from $84.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Monday, January 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.61.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services for consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

