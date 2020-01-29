Magnus Financial Group LLC Buys 7,900 Shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Magnus Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) by 8.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 101,913 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,900 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF accounts for about 0.7% of Magnus Financial Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Magnus Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $4,573,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EEM. WP Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. WP Advisors LLC now owns 64,875 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,911,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the period. Courage Miller Partners LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Courage Miller Partners LLC now owns 9,506 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $427,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the period. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC now owns 8,270 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $338,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the period. Thomasville National Bank boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 29,816 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,338,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the period. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,268 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $420,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the period.

EEM opened at $43.68 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $44.94 and a 200 day moving average of $42.53. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $38.72 and a 12 month high of $46.32.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

