Magnus Financial Group LLC Buys 202 Shares of Boeing Co (NYSE:BA)

Magnus Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 8.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,685 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the period. Magnus Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $875,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. 1 North Wealth Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Boeing during the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Savior LLC purchased a new position in Boeing during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Atwater Malick LLC purchased a new position in Boeing during the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Boeing during the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Veritas Investment Management LLP purchased a new position in Boeing during the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 68.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Boeing from $500.00 to $450.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Boeing from $370.00 to $360.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 23rd. Cowen reissued a “hold” rating and set a $371.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Vertical Research lowered shares of Boeing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $388.00 to $294.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $370.00 price objective on shares of Boeing and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $350.53.

BA traded up $7.77 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $324.33. The stock had a trading volume of 141,319 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,734,334. The company has a market capitalization of $181.81 billion, a PE ratio of 49.61, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.19. Boeing Co has a twelve month low of $302.72 and a twelve month high of $446.01. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $329.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $351.83.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The aircraft producer reported ($2.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.93 by ($4.26). The firm had revenue of $17.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.76 billion. Boeing had a net margin of 4.37% and a negative return on equity of 367.68%. Boeing’s revenue was down 36.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $5.48 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Boeing Co will post 9.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a $2.055 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $8.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.53%. Boeing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.34%.

Boeing Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

