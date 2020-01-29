Magellan Health Inc (NASDAQ:MGLN) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Magellan Health Inc (NASDAQ:MGLN) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 625,700 shares, a drop of 13.4% from the December 31st total of 722,900 shares. Approximately 2.6% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 163,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.8 days.

In related news, SVP Jeffrey N. West sold 5,735 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.62, for a total value of $450,885.70. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 21,301 shares in the company, valued at $1,674,684.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In the last quarter, insiders sold 6,039 shares of company stock valued at $474,756. 14.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Magellan Health during the second quarter worth approximately $19,466,000. Man Group plc increased its holdings in shares of Magellan Health by 187.5% during the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 259,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,089,000 after buying an additional 168,975 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Magellan Health by 743.4% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 147,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,165,000 after buying an additional 130,089 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Magellan Health by 1,448.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 127,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,486,000 after buying an additional 119,551 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Magellan Health by 55.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 147,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,750,000 after buying an additional 52,786 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.86% of the company’s stock.

MGLN traded up $0.74 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $74.30. 91,625 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 131,241. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 265.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Magellan Health has a one year low of $57.79 and a one year high of $81.04. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.50.

Magellan Health (NASDAQ:MGLN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 billion. Magellan Health had a return on equity of 3.21% and a net margin of 0.10%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.45 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Magellan Health will post 3.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MGLN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BidaskClub cut shares of Magellan Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Magellan Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $67.00 price target (up previously from $65.00) on shares of Magellan Health in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Magellan Health presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.00.

Magellan Health, Inc provides healthcare management services in the United States. The company operates in Healthcare and Pharmacy Management segments. The Healthcare segment offers carve-out management services for behavioral health; employee assistance plans (EAP); and other areas of specialty healthcare, including diagnostic imaging, musculoskeletal management, cardiac, and physical medicine.

