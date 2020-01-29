MACRO Consulting Group Has $1.95 Million Stake in Sabre Corp (NASDAQ:SABR)

MACRO Consulting Group raised its position in Sabre Corp (NASDAQ:SABR) by 5.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 86,949 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,172 shares during the quarter. Sabre accounts for approximately 1.5% of MACRO Consulting Group’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding. MACRO Consulting Group’s holdings in Sabre were worth $1,950,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA acquired a new stake in shares of Sabre in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group acquired a new stake in shares of Sabre in the second quarter valued at about $43,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sabre in the third quarter valued at about $72,000. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sabre in the third quarter valued at about $67,000. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. increased its position in shares of Sabre by 26.5% in the third quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. now owns 12,975 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $291,000 after acquiring an additional 2,722 shares during the last quarter. 92.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:SABR traded down $0.42 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $21.83. 20,309 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,244,863. Sabre Corp has a 12 month low of $19.41 and a 12 month high of $25.44. The firm has a market cap of $6.09 billion, a PE ratio of 26.39 and a beta of 0.75. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $22.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.43.

Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The information technology services provider reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.03. Sabre had a return on equity of 30.10% and a net margin of 5.89%. The company had revenue of $984.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $996.61 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.39 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Sabre Corp will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 20th were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 19th. Sabre’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.44%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SABR. Zacks Investment Research raised Sabre from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. TheStreet downgraded Sabre from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Sabre in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Sabre from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Sabre currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.21.

In other news, CEO Sean E. Menke sold 8,513 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.07, for a total transaction of $196,394.91. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 169,825 shares in the company, valued at $3,917,862.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sean E. Menke sold 17,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.33, for a total value of $379,610.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 203,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,544,355.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 63,713 shares of company stock valued at $1,440,639. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Sabre Corporation, through its subsidiary, Sabre Holdings Corporation, provides technology solutions to the travel and tourism industry worldwide. It operates in three segments: Travel Network, Airline Solutions, and Hospitality Solutions. The Travel Network segment operates as a business-to-business travel marketplace that offers travel content, such as inventory, prices, and availability from a range of travel suppliers, including airlines, hotels, car rental brands, rail carriers, cruise lines, and tour operators with a network of travel buyers comprising online and offline travel agencies, travel management companies, and corporate travel departments.

