MACRO Consulting Group Acquires 2,372 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

MACRO Consulting Group boosted its holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 6.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 42,111 shares of the cable giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,372 shares during the quarter. Comcast accounts for approximately 1.5% of MACRO Consulting Group’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. MACRO Consulting Group’s holdings in Comcast were worth $1,890,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Comcast by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,741 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $439,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Comcast by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC now owns 87,766 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $3,947,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Comcast by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 20,137 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $906,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Barber Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Comcast by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Barber Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,295 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Command Bank increased its stake in shares of Comcast by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. First Command Bank now owns 11,318 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $509,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. 82.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Comcast alerts:

Comcast stock traded down $0.38 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $43.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,555,814 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,910,556. Comcast Co. has a 12-month low of $35.25 and a 12-month high of $47.74. The company has a market capitalization of $202.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.43, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.84. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $44.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.65.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The cable giant reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.04. Comcast had a net margin of 11.98% and a return on equity of 18.25%. The business had revenue of $28.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.72 EPS. Comcast’s revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 3.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 1st will be issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.11%. This is an increase from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 31st. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.84%.

In other Comcast news, EVP David N. Watson sold 78,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.67, for a total value of $3,410,627.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 564,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,648,396.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Comcast from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price target (down previously from $52.00) on shares of Comcast in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. SunTrust Banks raised their price target on shares of Comcast from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target on shares of Comcast in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on shares of Comcast from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.09.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity name; and advertising services.

See Also: How does a dividend reinvestment plan work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMCSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA).

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.