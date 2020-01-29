MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The semiconductor company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.04, Briefing.com reports. MACOM Technology Solutions had a negative return on equity of 10.69% and a negative net margin of 77.29%. The company had revenue of $119.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $115.01 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. MACOM Technology Solutions updated its Q2 2020

After-Hours guidance to 0.09-0.13 EPS and its Q2 guidance to $0.09-0.13 EPS.

NASDAQ MTSI opened at $29.78 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.85. MACOM Technology Solutions has a twelve month low of $12.33 and a twelve month high of $30.35. The company has a quick ratio of 3.88, a current ratio of 5.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18. The company has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.98 and a beta of 1.92.

In other MACOM Technology Solutions news, Director Charles R. Bland sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.58, for a total transaction of $79,740.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 42,482 shares in the company, valued at $1,129,171.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Douglas J. Carlson sold 3,183 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.21, for a total value of $86,609.43. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 53,571 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,457,666.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,422 shares of company stock worth $172,437 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 32.20% of the company’s stock.

MTSI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on MACOM Technology Solutions from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded MACOM Technology Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 14th. DA Davidson raised their price target on MACOM Technology Solutions to $24.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on MACOM Technology Solutions from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded MACOM Technology Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.08.

MACOM Technology Solutions Company Profile

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures analog radio frequency (RF), microwave, millimeterwave, and lightwave spectrum products in the United States, China, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers a portfolio of standard and custom devices, including integrated circuits, multi-chip modules, power pallets and transistors, diodes, amplifiers, switches and switch limiters, passive and active components, and subsystems for approximately 60 product lines.

