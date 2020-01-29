MA Private Wealth Makes New $305,000 Investment in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

MA Private Wealth purchased a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 4,368 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $305,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 48.5% in the third quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 503,066 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 164,241 shares in the last quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 35.0% in the third quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 578 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the third quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Quantum Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the third quarter valued at $48,000. Institutional investors own 54.49% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Liam M. Mallon sold 32,287 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.26, for a total transaction of $2,203,910.62. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 211,289 shares in the company, valued at $14,422,587.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP David S. Rosenthal sold 9,615 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.51, for a total transaction of $668,338.65. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

XOM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Scotiabank cut Exxon Mobil from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $74.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $75.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $83.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.65.

Shares of XOM stock opened at $64.65 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $69.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.14. The firm has a market cap of $280.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.79, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.00. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1 year low of $64.70 and a 1 year high of $83.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.78.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.04. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 7.45% and a net margin of 5.43%. The company had revenue of $65.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.86 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.82 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 2.32 EPS for the current year.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

