LyondellBasell Industries NV (NYSE:LYB) Stock Holdings Increased by World Asset Management Inc

World Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries NV (NYSE:LYB) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,579 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 436 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $2,606,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in LYB. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at $213,000. Eaton Vance Management raised its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 1,358.2% during the 2nd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 75,099 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $6,468,000 after acquiring an additional 69,949 shares in the last quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. bought a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at $78,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC raised its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 58.8% during the 2nd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 1,218,365 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $104,937,000 after acquiring an additional 451,296 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barings LLC raised its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 52.8% during the 2nd quarter. Barings LLC now owns 25,529 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,199,000 after acquiring an additional 8,818 shares in the last quarter. 66.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of LYB stock traded up $0.92 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $83.85. 181,873 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,949,222. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.30. The firm has a market cap of $28.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.40. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $91.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $87.04. LyondellBasell Industries NV has a twelve month low of $68.61 and a twelve month high of $98.91.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.78 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $8.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.98 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 35.56% and a net margin of 9.80%. Analysts forecast that LyondellBasell Industries NV will post 9.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have weighed in on LYB shares. Wells Fargo & Co started coverage on LyondellBasell Industries in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup lifted their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on LyondellBasell Industries in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded LyondellBasell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $121.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $69.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $95.88.

In related news, SVP Massimo Covezzi sold 11,762 shares of LyondellBasell Industries stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.79, for a total value of $1,138,443.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company worldwide. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology. It produces and markets olefins and co-products; polyethylene products, which consist of high density polyethylene, low density polyethylene, and linear low density polyethylene; and polypropylene (PP) products, such as PP homopolymers and copolymers.

