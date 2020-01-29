Lydall, Inc. (NYSE:LDL) Position Cut by Grace & White Inc. NY

Grace & White Inc. NY trimmed its holdings in Lydall, Inc. (NYSE:LDL) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 244,276 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 3,100 shares during the quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY owned about 1.39% of Lydall worth $5,013,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Lydall by 67.5% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,947 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,188 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Lydall by 30.6% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,176 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 1,448 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its position in Lydall by 217.2% in the second quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 13,952 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 25,852 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Lydall in the second quarter worth approximately $302,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in Lydall by 126.4% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 13,471 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 7,520 shares during the period. 87.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Sidoti downgraded Lydall from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $31.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th.

LDL traded down $0.55 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $21.62. The stock had a trading volume of 693 shares, compared to its average volume of 103,670. The firm has a market capitalization of $397.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.68 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Lydall, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.90 and a 1-year high of $31.71. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $21.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.19.

Lydall (NYSE:LDL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The auto parts company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $205.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $218.77 million. Lydall had a return on equity of 6.42% and a net margin of 0.84%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.54 earnings per share.

Lydall Profile

Lydall, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets specialty engineered filtration media, industrial thermal insulating solutions, and automotive thermal and acoustical barriers for filtration/separation and thermal/acoustical applications worldwide. It operates through Performance Materials, Technical Nonwovens, and Thermal Acoustical Solutions segments.

