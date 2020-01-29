Luther Burbank (NASDAQ:LBC) Announces Earnings Results

Luther Burbank (NASDAQ:LBC) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.02), Fidelity Earnings reports. Luther Burbank had a net margin of 17.57% and a return on equity of 7.93%. The firm had revenue of $33.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.90 million.

LBC stock traded down $0.49 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $11.24. 834 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 26,546. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. Luther Burbank has a 52-week low of $9.21 and a 52-week high of $11.99. The company has a market cap of $657.84 million, a P/E ratio of 13.42 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $11.58 and its 200-day moving average is $11.22.

A number of research firms have commented on LBC. ValuEngine raised shares of Luther Burbank from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Luther Burbank from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 1st.

Luther Burbank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Luther Burbank Savings that provides various banking products and services for real estate investors, professionals, entrepreneurs, high net worth individuals, and commercial businesses. The company offers interest and noninterest-bearing transaction accounts, certificates of deposit, and money market accounts.

