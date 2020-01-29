Lunes (LUNES) Price Tops $0.0042 on Exchanges

Lunes (CURRENCY:LUNES) traded 13.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on January 29th. One Lunes coin can now be purchased for $0.0042 or 0.00000045 BTC on popular exchanges including Exrates and STEX. In the last seven days, Lunes has traded up 21.5% against the US dollar. Lunes has a market cap of $634,445.00 and $26,847.00 worth of Lunes was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Lunes alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002527 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $294.53 or 0.03142129 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010683 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.06 or 0.00192638 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0189 or 0.00000202 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0609 or 0.00000650 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.77 or 0.00029560 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.35 or 0.00121035 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Lunes Profile

Lunes’ total supply is 150,728,538 coins. Lunes’ official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Lunes is lunes.io . The Reddit community for Lunes is /r/the_lunes_project and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Lunes Coin Trading

Lunes can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: STEX and Exrates. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lunes directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lunes should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Lunes using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Lunes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Lunes and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.