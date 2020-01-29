LUNA (LUNA) Trading 0.3% Higher Over Last Week

LUNA (CURRENCY:LUNA) traded down 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on January 29th. LUNA has a market cap of $59.04 million and $5.68 million worth of LUNA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One LUNA coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.21 or 0.00002364 BTC on exchanges including Upbit, GDAC, Bittrex and KuCoin. Over the last week, LUNA has traded up 0.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002547 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $287.33 or 0.03086315 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010764 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $18.04 or 0.00193820 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0188 or 0.00000202 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0613 or 0.00000659 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.72 or 0.00029237 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.35 or 0.00121901 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About LUNA

LUNA’s genesis date was September 10th, 2018. LUNA’s total supply is 995,859,074 coins and its circulating supply is 287,765,804 coins. The official website for LUNA is terra.money . LUNA’s official message board is medium.com/terra-money . LUNA’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here

LUNA Coin Trading

LUNA can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinone, Bitrue, Bittrex, Upbit, GDAC, KuCoin and GOPAX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LUNA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LUNA should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase LUNA using one of the exchanges listed above.

