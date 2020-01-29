Luminex (NASDAQ:LMNX) Downgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of Luminex (NASDAQ:LMNX) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Saturday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. ValuEngine cut Luminex from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Luminex from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and cut their target price for the company from $23.00 to $21.00 in a report on Friday, September 27th. Finally, BTIG Research cut their target price on Luminex to $32.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $23.33.

LMNX opened at $23.16 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -110.29 and a beta of 0.84. Luminex has a 1 year low of $17.34 and a 1 year high of $28.33. The company has a current ratio of 3.52, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $22.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.11.

Luminex (NASDAQ:LMNX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $78.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.75 million. Luminex had a negative net margin of 2.93% and a negative return on equity of 2.38%. Luminex’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.04 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Luminex will post -0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 19th were issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 18th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. Luminex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 75.00%.

In related news, Director G Walter Loewenbaum II bought 2,955 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $19.80 per share, for a total transaction of $58,509.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 584,551 shares in the company, valued at $11,574,109.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Nachum Shamir bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $19.30 per share, for a total transaction of $96,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 197,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,812,406.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 55,000 shares of company stock worth $1,000,080. Corporate insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Luminex in the fourth quarter worth about $220,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in shares of Luminex in the fourth quarter worth about $329,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its stake in shares of Luminex by 8.5% in the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 18,055 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $373,000 after purchasing an additional 1,419 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Luminex by 5.4% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 20,310 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $419,000 after purchasing an additional 1,034 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Luminex by 190.0% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 22,252 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $460,000 after purchasing an additional 14,580 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

Luminex Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells proprietary biological testing technologies and products for the diagnostics, pharmaceutical, and research industries worldwide. Its products include Luminex 100/200 that integrates fluidics, optics, and digital signal processing; FLEXMAP 3D system for use as a general laboratory instrument; MAGPIX system, a multiplexing analyzer for qualitative and quantitative analysis of proteins and nucleic acids; ARIES system, a sample to answer real-time PCR platform; ARIES M1 system, a single-module version of the ARIES System; and VERIGENE system, a semi-automated, multiplex, molecular analysis system for the clinical diagnostics market.

