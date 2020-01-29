Lucas Capital Management Invests $948,000 in Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX)

Lucas Capital Management acquired a new position in Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 10,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $948,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Communication Services ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Affiance Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Communication Services ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $95,000. FMR LLC grew its position in Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 495.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 1,279 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Homrich & Berg purchased a new stake in Vanguard Communication Services ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $213,000.

NYSEARCA:VOX traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $97.36. 47 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 133,200. Vanguard Communication Services ETF has a 52-week low of $77.76 and a 52-week high of $99.49. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $95.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $90.43.

Vanguard Telecommunication Services ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of telecommunication services stocks. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index. The MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index includes stocks of the United States companies within the telecommunication services sector.

