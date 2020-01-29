LPA Group PLC (LON:LPA) Increases Dividend to GBX 1.80 Per Share

LPA Group PLC (LON:LPA) declared a dividend on Tuesday, January 28th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 27th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.80 ($0.02) per share on Friday, March 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. This is a boost from LPA Group’s previous dividend of $1.10. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Shares of LON:LPA traded up GBX 3 ($0.04) during trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 106 ($1.39). 8,478 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,030. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 91.35 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 88.80. LPA Group has a one year low of GBX 74.01 ($0.97) and a one year high of GBX 115 ($1.51). The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.42 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.67.

Get LPA Group alerts:

Separately, FinnCap boosted their price objective on shares of LPA Group from GBX 131 ($1.72) to GBX 156 ($2.05) and gave the company a “corporate” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

LPA Group Plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets industrial electrical and electronic accessories for rail, aerospace and defense, aircraft support, infrastructure, marine, and industrial markets primarily in the United Kingdom. The company offers LED lighting products and solutions, such as LED rail tunnel lights, step light with integrated drive electronics, reading lights, power supply units, flood and detrainment lights, and emergency lights; smart light controlling units, rail compliant LED tubes, customized LED down lights with integrated drive electronics, and imperium LED highbay; LumiBatten, a LED linear luminaire; LumiTray, a LED retrofit gear tray; and LED lighting solutions.

Featured Story: Percentage Gainers

Receive News & Ratings for LPA Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LPA Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.