Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Shares Purchased by MACRO Consulting Group

MACRO Consulting Group increased its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 3.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,555 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the quarter. MACRO Consulting Group’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $305,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 3,375,534 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $371,174,000 after purchasing an additional 82,781 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 19.6% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,913,710 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $210,432,000 after buying an additional 314,000 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $193,572,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 281.1% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,547,147 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $185,286,000 after buying an additional 1,141,155 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,541,473 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $169,339,000 after buying an additional 53,076 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts:

Several research analysts have recently commented on LOW shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $123.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Guggenheim boosted their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Lowe’s Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $118.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Lowe’s Companies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.88.

Shares of LOW stock traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $120.98. 695,937 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,206,019. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $91.60 and a 12 month high of $123.14. The company has a market cap of $92.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.01, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.28. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $120.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $112.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.37, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.06. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 4.11% and a return on equity of 146.62%. The company had revenue of $17.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.04 EPS. Lowe’s Companies’s revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 21st. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.82%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.80%.

Lowe’s Companies Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as lumber and building materials, appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, tools and hardware, fashion fixtures, rough plumbing and electrical, paint, millwork, lawn and garden, flooring, and kitchens.

Featured Article: New Google Finance Tool and Screening Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW).

Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.