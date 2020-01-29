Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Sells 2,210 Shares of Harmonic Inc (NASDAQ:HLIT)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System cut its holdings in Harmonic Inc (NASDAQ:HLIT) by 6.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 30,890 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 2,210 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Harmonic were worth $241,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of HLIT. Systematic Financial Management LP bought a new stake in Harmonic during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $6,745,000. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Harmonic by 2,003.7% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 785,237 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,168,000 after buying an additional 747,910 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Harmonic in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,720,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Harmonic by 4.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,242,787 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $73,497,000 after buying an additional 584,615 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Harmonic by 751.0% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 442,499 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,911,000 after buying an additional 390,499 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Harmonic in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Harmonic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 target price on shares of Harmonic in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Harmonic from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Harmonic presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.00.

Shares of HLIT opened at $8.05 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Harmonic Inc has a twelve month low of $4.52 and a twelve month high of $8.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $738.10 million, a P/E ratio of -80.50, a P/E/G ratio of 5.37 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a 50 day moving average of $7.97 and a 200-day moving average of $7.37.

Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.03. Harmonic had a negative net margin of 2.07% and a positive return on equity of 6.36%. The business had revenue of $115.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $114.88 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Harmonic Inc will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Harmonic news, SVP Neven Haltmayer sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.25, for a total value of $247,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 178,706 shares in the company, valued at $1,474,324.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Nimrod Ben-Natan sold 237,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.18, for a total value of $1,942,750.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 407,952 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,337,047.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 295,561 shares of company stock valued at $2,418,947. 6.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Harmonic Inc designs, manufactures, and sells video infrastructure products and system solutions worldwide. Its products enable customers to create, prepare, and deliver a range of video and broadband services to consumer devices, including televisions, personal computers, laptops, tablets, and smart phones.

