Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Has $226,000 Stake in William Lyon Homes (NYSE:WLH)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System trimmed its holdings in shares of William Lyon Homes (NYSE:WLH) by 7.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,310 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 890 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in William Lyon Homes were worth $226,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of WLH. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in William Lyon Homes by 72.9% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 49,700 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $906,000 after buying an additional 20,959 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in William Lyon Homes by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 413,056 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $7,530,000 after acquiring an additional 9,919 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in William Lyon Homes by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,074,248 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $37,813,000 after acquiring an additional 131,782 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of William Lyon Homes by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 387,808 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $7,070,000 after acquiring an additional 23,356 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of William Lyon Homes during the 2nd quarter valued at $193,000. 82.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE WLH opened at $23.43 on Wednesday. William Lyon Homes has a 52-week low of $11.45 and a 52-week high of $23.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 6.01. The stock has a market cap of $879.16 million, a P/E ratio of 14.55 and a beta of 1.31. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $21.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.90.

William Lyon Homes (NYSE:WLH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The construction company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.07. William Lyon Homes had a net margin of 3.04% and a return on equity of 6.98%. The company had revenue of $466.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $487.15 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.68 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that William Lyon Homes will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WLH has been the topic of several recent research reports. JMP Securities lowered William Lyon Homes from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded William Lyon Homes from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 11th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded William Lyon Homes from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.67.

William Lyon Homes, together with its subsidiaries, designs, constructs, markets, and sells single-family detached and attached homes in California, Arizona, Nevada, Colorado, Washington, Oregon, and Texas. It sells its homes primarily to entry-level, first-time move-up, and second-time move-up homebuyers.

