Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Has $211,000 Stock Position in Michaels Companies Inc (NASDAQ:MIK)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System reduced its stake in shares of Michaels Companies Inc (NASDAQ:MIK) by 12.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 26,130 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 3,670 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Michaels Companies were worth $211,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Michaels Companies by 1,946.6% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,669 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 5,392 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Michaels Companies by 54.8% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 9,022 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 3,194 shares in the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in shares of Michaels Companies during the third quarter worth about $120,000. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp acquired a new stake in Michaels Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $129,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in Michaels Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $139,000.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Stephens downgraded Michaels Companies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $9.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Michaels Companies from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $7.00 to $5.00 in a report on Friday, December 20th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Michaels Companies from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Loop Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Michaels Companies in a report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group decreased their target price on shares of Michaels Companies from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.71.

NASDAQ:MIK opened at $5.43 on Wednesday. Michaels Companies Inc has a twelve month low of $4.96 and a twelve month high of $15.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $907.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $6.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.77.

Michaels Companies (NASDAQ:MIK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 5th. The specialty retailer reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. Michaels Companies had a net margin of 5.30% and a negative return on equity of 22.75%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.48 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Michaels Companies Inc will post 2.11 EPS for the current year.

About Michaels Companies

The Michaels Companies, Inc owns and operates arts and crafts specialty retail stores for Makers and do-it-yourself home decorators in North America. It operates Michaels stores that offer approximately 45,000 stock-keeping units (SKUs) in crafts, home decor and seasonal, framing, and paper crafting; and Aaron Brothers stores, which offer approximately 5,600 SKUs, including photo frames, a line of ready-made frames, art prints, framed art, art supplies, and custom framing services.

