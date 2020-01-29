Loral Space & Communications Ltd. (NASDAQ:LORL) Short Interest Update

Loral Space & Communications Ltd. (NASDAQ:LORL) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 149,800 shares, a growth of 35.7% from the December 31st total of 110,400 shares. Approximately 0.7% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 50,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.0 days.
NASDAQ LORL traded down $0.40 on Wednesday, reaching $33.14. The stock had a trading volume of 558 shares, compared to its average volume of 59,687. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $32.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.54. Loral Space & Communications Ltd. has a 1-year low of $30.45 and a 1-year high of $42.77. The company has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.62 and a beta of 0.91.
Loral Space & Communications Ltd. (NASDAQ:LORL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter.
Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Loral Space & Communications Ltd. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. BidaskClub upgraded Loral Space & Communications Ltd. from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th.
Loral Space & Communications Ltd. Company Profile
Loral Space & Communications Inc, a satellite communications company, offers satellite-based communications services to the broadcast, telecom, corporate, and government customers worldwide. As of December 31, 2018, the company provided satellite services to its customers through a fleet of 17 in-orbit geostationary satellites; and owned the Canadian Ka-band payload on the ViaSat-1 satellite.
