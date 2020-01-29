Loral Space & Communications Ltd. (NASDAQ:LORL) Short Interest Update

Loral Space & Communications Ltd. (NASDAQ:LORL) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 149,800 shares, a growth of 35.7% from the December 31st total of 110,400 shares. Approximately 0.7% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 50,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.0 days.

NASDAQ LORL traded down $0.40 on Wednesday, reaching $33.14. The stock had a trading volume of 558 shares, compared to its average volume of 59,687. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $32.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.54. Loral Space & Communications Ltd. has a 1-year low of $30.45 and a 1-year high of $42.77. The company has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.62 and a beta of 0.91.

Get Loral Space & Communications Ltd. alerts:

Loral Space & Communications Ltd. (NASDAQ:LORL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Loral Space & Communications Ltd. in the fourth quarter worth approximately $295,000. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Loral Space & Communications Ltd. by 44.1% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 22,876 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $739,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Loral Space & Communications Ltd. by 720.0% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 12,300 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $397,000 after purchasing an additional 10,800 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in Loral Space & Communications Ltd. by 21.1% in the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 15,314 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $633,000 after purchasing an additional 2,672 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in Loral Space & Communications Ltd. by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 20,002 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $828,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.21% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Loral Space & Communications Ltd. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. BidaskClub upgraded Loral Space & Communications Ltd. from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th.

Loral Space & Communications Ltd. Company Profile

Loral Space & Communications Inc, a satellite communications company, offers satellite-based communications services to the broadcast, telecom, corporate, and government customers worldwide. As of December 31, 2018, the company provided satellite services to its customers through a fleet of 17 in-orbit geostationary satellites; and owned the Canadian Ka-band payload on the ViaSat-1 satellite.

Recommended Story: What is the float in trading stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Loral Space & Communications Ltd. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Loral Space & Communications Ltd. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.