LockTrip Market Cap Reaches $7.46 Million (LOC)

LockTrip (CURRENCY:LOC) traded up 2.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on January 29th. One LockTrip token can currently be purchased for about $0.50 or 0.00005308 BTC on exchanges including YoBit, HitBTC, Mercatox and Kucoin. In the last seven days, LockTrip has traded 3.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. LockTrip has a market cap of $7.46 million and approximately $7,764.00 worth of LockTrip was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get LockTrip alerts:

Vitae (VITAE) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00010175 BTC.

PIVX (PIVX) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00003005 BTC.

MonetaryUnit (MUE) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000058 BTC.

ALQO (XLQ) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0149 or 0.00000159 BTC.

Dimecoin (DIME) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Social Send (SEND) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Shekel (JEW) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Carebit (CARE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Dystem (DTEM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

LockTrip Token Profile

LockTrip is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 15th, 2016. LockTrip’s total supply is 18,585,933 tokens and its circulating supply is 14,952,163 tokens. LockTrip’s official website is locktrip.com . LockTrip’s official message board is medium.com/@LockChainCo . LockTrip’s official Twitter account is @LockChainCo and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for LockTrip is /r/locktrip/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling LockTrip

LockTrip can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, LATOKEN, HitBTC, Gatecoin, Fatbtc, YoBit, Kucoin, Mercatox and Bancor Network. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LockTrip directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade LockTrip should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase LockTrip using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for LockTrip Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for LockTrip and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.