Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) Releases FY20 Earnings Guidance

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) issued an update on its FY20 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $23.65-23.95 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $24.16. The company issued revenue guidance of $62.75-64.25 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $62.56 billion.Lockheed Martin also updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 23.65-23.95 EPS.

LMT stock traded up $0.43 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $437.60. The company had a trading volume of 764,003 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,106,971. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $405.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $386.24. Lockheed Martin has a 12 month low of $281.00 and a 12 month high of $438.99. The stock has a market cap of $122.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.80, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.94.

Get Lockheed Martin alerts:

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The aerospace company reported $5.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.03 by $0.26. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.26% and a return on equity of 221.59%. The firm had revenue of $15.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.39 EPS. Lockheed Martin’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Lockheed Martin will post 21.64 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd will be given a $2.40 dividend. This represents a $9.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.78%.

Several analysts have commented on LMT shares. Barclays reiterated a hold rating and set a $410.00 target price on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $440.00 to $470.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. ValuEngine cut shares of Lockheed Martin from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Saturday, October 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $395.00 to $360.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $469.00 to $520.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Lockheed Martin has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $406.75.

About Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.

Featured Article: Nikkei 225 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Lockheed Martin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lockheed Martin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.