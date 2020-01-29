Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Stake Raised by EFG Asset Management Americas Corp.

EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. increased its holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 67.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,393 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,766 shares during the period. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp.’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $1,711,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in LMT. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,959,000. Colony Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 4,496 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,635,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares in the last quarter. Barings LLC raised its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 26.4% during the 2nd quarter. Barings LLC now owns 23,822 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $8,661,000 after purchasing an additional 4,976 shares in the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 2nd quarter worth about $326,000. 78.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LMT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $410.00 price target on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Lockheed Martin from $364.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Lockheed Martin from $401.00 to $385.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. ValuEngine downgraded Lockheed Martin from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Lockheed Martin from $395.00 to $360.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Lockheed Martin presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $396.45.

Shares of LMT stock opened at $433.41 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $405.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $386.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.28. Lockheed Martin Co. has a twelve month low of $281.00 and a twelve month high of $438.99. The company has a market capitalization of $122.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.60, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.94.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The aerospace company reported $5.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.03 by $0.26. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 221.59% and a net margin of 10.26%. The business had revenue of $15.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.28 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.39 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 21.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd will be paid a $2.40 dividend. This represents a $9.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is 53.78%.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.

