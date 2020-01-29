LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) Shares Purchased by First Quadrant L P CA

First Quadrant L P CA boosted its holdings in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) by 13.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 123,096 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,188 shares during the quarter. First Quadrant L P CA’s holdings in LKQ were worth $4,395,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LKQ. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in LKQ by 20.7% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,889 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in LKQ during the third quarter valued at about $139,000. Old Port Advisors purchased a new stake in LKQ during the fourth quarter valued at about $202,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. purchased a new stake in LKQ during the third quarter valued at about $213,000. Finally, Keybank National Association OH purchased a new stake in LKQ during the third quarter valued at about $216,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus set a $44.00 price target on LKQ and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on LKQ from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on LKQ to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. BidaskClub downgraded LKQ from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $42.50 price target on shares of LKQ in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.44.

In related news, VP Michael S. Clark sold 3,814 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.32, for a total value of $134,710.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 80,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,843,613.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Blythe J. Mcgarvie sold 13,692 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.62, for a total value of $487,709.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $747,770.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 27,506 shares of company stock valued at $822,020 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ LKQ traded up $0.31 on Wednesday, hitting $33.75. The company had a trading volume of 11,722 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,483,165. LKQ Co. has a 12-month low of $24.44 and a 12-month high of $36.63. The business has a 50 day moving average of $35.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.27, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.31.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The auto parts company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.03. LKQ had a return on equity of 14.79% and a net margin of 3.50%. The company had revenue of $3.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.56 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that LKQ Co. will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current year.

About LKQ

LKQ Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, distributes replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles. It operates in four segments: Wholesale – North America, Europe, Specialty, and Self Service. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as automotive glass products, such as windshields; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

