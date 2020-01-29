Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Sells 9,100 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt reduced its stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 62.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,462 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 9,100 shares during the quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $987,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co bought a new stake in Union Pacific in the third quarter valued at about $15,388,000. PointState Capital LP increased its stake in Union Pacific by 22.4% in the 3rd quarter. PointState Capital LP now owns 800,474 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $129,661,000 after buying an additional 146,312 shares during the period. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Union Pacific by 17.3% during the third quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,127 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,288,000 after purchasing an additional 2,079 shares during the last quarter. Colony Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 48.3% during the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 16,518 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,676,000 after buying an additional 5,381 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Union Pacific in the third quarter worth approximately $26,931,000. 77.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.00, for a total value of $183,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 62,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,406,573. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 5,342 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.62, for a total transaction of $916,794.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 63,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,815,664.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.96% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

UNP has been the topic of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank increased their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $185.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Union Pacific from $215.00 to $216.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Union Pacific from $136.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on Union Pacific from $193.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on Union Pacific from $205.00 to $212.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $192.30.

Shares of Union Pacific stock opened at $179.64 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The company has a market cap of $128.90 billion, a PE ratio of 21.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $180.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $171.53. Union Pacific Co. has a fifty-two week low of $149.09 and a fifty-two week high of $188.96.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The railroad operator reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.03 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $5.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.24 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 32.86% and a net margin of 27.27%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.12 EPS. Analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 9.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, November 29th were given a dividend of $0.97 per share. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 27th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.30%.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, fertilizers, and food and beverage products; coal and sand, as well as petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, and renewables; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as intermodal and finished vehicles.

