Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Reduces Holdings in NetApp Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP)

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt lowered its position in NetApp Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) by 5.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,641 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 800 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in NetApp were worth $849,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of NetApp by 27.2% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 48,684 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $3,004,000 after purchasing an additional 10,421 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of NetApp by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 354,612 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $21,879,000 after purchasing an additional 17,887 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of NetApp in the second quarter worth approximately $1,520,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in shares of NetApp by 59.9% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 102,667 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $6,335,000 after buying an additional 38,453 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in NetApp by 56.6% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 77,175 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $4,052,000 after buying an additional 27,908 shares during the period. 98.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:NTAP opened at $56.92 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.54. NetApp Inc. has a one year low of $44.55 and a one year high of $78.35. The firm has a market cap of $13.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.31.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 13th. The data storage provider reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. NetApp had a net margin of 17.20% and a return on equity of 95.04%. NetApp’s revenue was down 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.06 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that NetApp Inc. will post 3.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, January 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 2nd. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.37%. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.76%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on NTAP shares. Maxim Group raised their target price on shares of NetApp from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of NetApp from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $61.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of NetApp from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NetApp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $73.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of NetApp in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.24.

In other NetApp news, EVP Henri P. Richard sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.20, for a total transaction of $160,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 143,855 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,235,491. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Scott R. Allen sold 2,781 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.23, for a total value of $173,061.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,284 shares of company stock valued at $333,743 in the last three months. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About NetApp

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. It offers cloud data services, such as ONTAP cloud storage data management and NetApp cloud sync data synchronization services; NetApp SaaS backup for Microsoft Office 365; NetApp cloud backup solutions; OnCommand management software and management integration tools; and NetApp private storage for cloud.

