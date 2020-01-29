Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Lowers Holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt lowered its holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 33.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,972 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 2,514 shares during the quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in Danaher were worth $763,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Howe & Rusling Inc. boosted its holdings in Danaher by 116.3% in the 3rd quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 186 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Savior LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Danaher in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Danaher by 180.5% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 244 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the period. NewSquare Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Danaher in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Pinnacle Bank grew its holdings in Danaher by 52.3% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 262 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. 77.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:DHR opened at $163.76 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.43, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $156.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $144.51. Danaher Co. has a twelve month low of $104.50 and a twelve month high of $164.54. The company has a market capitalization of $116.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.93.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 27th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 26th. Danaher’s payout ratio is currently 15.04%.

Several research firms have issued reports on DHR. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of Danaher in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Danaher from $152.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Danaher from $155.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $145.00 price target on shares of Danaher in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Danaher from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $168.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $159.69.

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company's Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

