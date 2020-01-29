Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Has $2.58 Million Holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt trimmed its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 15.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,927 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $2,575,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clarius Group LLC raised its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 13.6% during the third quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 2,962 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $863,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp increased its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.7% during the third quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp now owns 4,980 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,451,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 3rd quarter valued at $150,000. Charles Schwab Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 3rd quarter valued at $246,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 484.0% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 117,249 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $34,151,000 after acquiring an additional 97,173 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on TMO shares. Wells Fargo & Co initiated coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $350.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $315.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $271.00 price target for the company. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Monday, January 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $380.00 price target on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine cut Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Thermo Fisher Scientific currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $325.33.

Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock opened at $333.26 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $133.80 billion, a PE ratio of 37.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 52 week low of $235.90 and a 52 week high of $342.26. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $328.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $300.43.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 16th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is 6.83%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Friday, November 8th that allows the company to repurchase $2.50 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the medical research company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Company Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides analytical and other instruments, laboratory equipment, software, consumables, reagents, instrument systems, chemicals, supplies, and services under the Thermo Scientific, Applied Biosystems, Invitrogen, Fisher Scientific, and Unity Lab Services brands worldwide.

