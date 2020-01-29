Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Has $2.17 Million Position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt lowered its stake in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) by 9.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,667 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $2,168,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barings LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 485.1% in the 2nd quarter. Barings LLC now owns 2,586 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,357,000 after purchasing an additional 2,144 shares during the period. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the second quarter worth $650,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 35.4% in the second quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 4,711 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,495,000 after acquiring an additional 1,231 shares during the last quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the second quarter valued at $1,318,000. Finally, Atria Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 10.4% during the second quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 1,689 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $864,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.96% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $690.00 target price (up previously from $620.00) on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised Intuitive Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $692.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $633.00 price objective on Intuitive Surgical and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $620.00 to $670.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Intuitive Surgical presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $619.62.

In related news, SVP Jamie Samath sold 225 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $584.63, for a total value of $131,541.75. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $114,002.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, COO Salvatore Brogna sold 12,368 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $580.81, for a total transaction of $7,183,458.08. Insiders sold a total of 14,249 shares of company stock valued at $8,265,889 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ISRG opened at $569.73 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $592.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $549.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.33, a PEG ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 1.12. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 52-week low of $455.15 and a 52-week high of $616.56.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The medical equipment provider reported $3.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.38 by $0.10. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 30.80% and a return on equity of 18.16%. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.96 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 11.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets da Vinci surgical systems, and related instruments and accessories. Its da Vinci Surgical System transforms the surgeon's natural hand movements outside the body into corresponding micro-movements inside the patient's body. The company's da Vinci Surgical System include surgeon's consoles, patient-side carts, 3-D vision systems, da Vinci skills simulators, da Vinci Xi integrated table motions, and Firefly fluorescence imaging products that enable surgeons to perform various surgical procedures, including gynecologic, urologic, general, cardiothoracic, and head and neck surgical procedures.

