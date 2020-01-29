Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Boosts Stock Holdings in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt increased its stake in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) by 22.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,843 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in McKesson were worth $1,223,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MCK. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd grew its position in shares of McKesson by 36.8% during the third quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 26,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,653,000 after buying an additional 7,186 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of McKesson by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 205,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,137,000 after purchasing an additional 19,982 shares during the last quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of McKesson by 33.2% in the 3rd quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,000 after purchasing an additional 815 shares during the last quarter. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of McKesson in the 4th quarter valued at $112,000. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its holdings in shares of McKesson by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 150,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,499,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.11% of the company’s stock.

In other McKesson news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 4,062 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.68, for a total value of $624,248.16. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,254 shares in the company, valued at $2,497,914.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

MCK opened at $152.12 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $27.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.12. McKesson Co. has a 52 week low of $110.52 and a 52 week high of $156.97. The business’s 50 day moving average is $143.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $142.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $3.60 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.60. The business had revenue of $57.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.06 billion. McKesson had a positive return on equity of 32.77% and a negative net margin of 0.29%. The company’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.60 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that McKesson Co. will post 14.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MCK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of McKesson from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $135.00 to $162.00 in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $170.00 target price on shares of McKesson in a report on Sunday, January 19th. Mizuho raised their price target on McKesson from $137.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. UBS Group downgraded McKesson to a “sell” rating and set a $147.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of McKesson from a “b” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. McKesson currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $153.70.

McKesson Corporation provides pharmaceuticals and medical supplies in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical and Specialty Solutions, European Pharmaceutical Solutions, and Medical-Surgical Solutions. The company distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, as well as other healthcare-related products; and offers practice management, technology, clinical support, and business solutions to community-based oncology and other specialty practices.

