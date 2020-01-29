LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $293.57 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN) will announce sales of $293.57 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for LivaNova’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $285.90 million and the highest estimate coming in at $297.70 million. LivaNova posted sales of $297.00 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.2%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th.

On average, analysts expect that LivaNova will report full year sales of $1.09 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.08 billion to $1.09 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $1.14 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.13 billion to $1.17 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover LivaNova.

Get LivaNova alerts:

LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $268.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $273.41 million. LivaNova had a positive return on equity of 9.44% and a negative net margin of 20.35%. The company’s revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.78 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of LivaNova from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 target price on shares of LivaNova in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. BidaskClub cut shares of LivaNova from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of LivaNova from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of LivaNova from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. LivaNova has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $96.00.

In other news, CEO Damien Mcdonald sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.68, for a total value of $75,680.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 65,016 shares in the company, valued at $4,920,410.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel Jeffrey Moore sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $240,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 28,352 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,268,160. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,000 shares of company stock worth $473,090 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of LivaNova by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 167,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,035,000 after buying an additional 18,931 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LivaNova in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $216,000. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of LivaNova by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of LivaNova by 135.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 351,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,262,000 after purchasing an additional 201,870 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc increased its position in shares of LivaNova by 58.2% in the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 12,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $885,000 after purchasing an additional 4,525 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LIVN stock traded down $0.42 on Friday, hitting $68.46. The company had a trading volume of 7,269 shares, compared to its average volume of 263,369. The firm has a market cap of $3.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.56. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $74.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.17. LivaNova has a twelve month low of $64.80 and a twelve month high of $102.43.

About LivaNova

LivaNova PLC, a medical device company, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells therapeutic solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Cardiovascular (CV) and Neuromodulation (NM). The CV segment develops, produces, and sells cardiopulmonary products, including heart-lung machines, oxygenators, perfusion tubing sets, cannulae, and accessories, as well as related equipment and disposables for autotransfusion and autologous blood washing for neonatal, pediatric, and adult patients.

Featured Article: Percentage Decliners

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on LivaNova (LIVN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for LivaNova Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LivaNova and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.