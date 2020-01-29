LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $293.57 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN) will announce sales of $293.57 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for LivaNova’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $285.90 million and the highest estimate coming in at $297.70 million. LivaNova posted sales of $297.00 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.2%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th.
On average, analysts expect that LivaNova will report full year sales of $1.09 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.08 billion to $1.09 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $1.14 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.13 billion to $1.17 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover LivaNova.
LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $268.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $273.41 million. LivaNova had a positive return on equity of 9.44% and a negative net margin of 20.35%. The company’s revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.78 earnings per share.
In other news, CEO Damien Mcdonald sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.68, for a total value of $75,680.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 65,016 shares in the company, valued at $4,920,410.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel Jeffrey Moore sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $240,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 28,352 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,268,160. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,000 shares of company stock worth $473,090 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of LivaNova by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 167,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,035,000 after buying an additional 18,931 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LivaNova in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $216,000. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of LivaNova by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of LivaNova by 135.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 351,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,262,000 after purchasing an additional 201,870 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc increased its position in shares of LivaNova by 58.2% in the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 12,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $885,000 after purchasing an additional 4,525 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.96% of the company’s stock.
Shares of LIVN stock traded down $0.42 on Friday, hitting $68.46. The company had a trading volume of 7,269 shares, compared to its average volume of 263,369. The firm has a market cap of $3.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.56. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $74.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.17. LivaNova has a twelve month low of $64.80 and a twelve month high of $102.43.
About LivaNova
LivaNova PLC, a medical device company, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells therapeutic solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Cardiovascular (CV) and Neuromodulation (NM). The CV segment develops, produces, and sells cardiopulmonary products, including heart-lung machines, oxygenators, perfusion tubing sets, cannulae, and accessories, as well as related equipment and disposables for autotransfusion and autologous blood washing for neonatal, pediatric, and adult patients.
