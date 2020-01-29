LiteDoge Trading Up 143.3% This Week (LDOGE)

LiteDoge (CURRENCY:LDOGE) traded 20.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on January 29th. During the last week, LiteDoge has traded 143.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. One LiteDoge coin can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges including Cryptopia, YoBit and Trade Satoshi. LiteDoge has a market cap of $140,870.00 and $1.00 worth of LiteDoge was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

vTorrent (VTR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001375 BTC.

42-coin (42) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19,948.27 or 2.13403535 BTC.

Sequence (SEQ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000024 BTC.

BitBar (BTB) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.44 or 0.00026006 BTC.

SpaceCoin (SPACE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000062 BTC.

BillaryCoin (BLRY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000114 BTC.

AquariusCoin (ARCO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0336 or 0.00000382 BTC.

Litecoin Plus (LCP) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0318 or 0.00000339 BTC.

Abjcoin (ABJ) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000119 BTC.

ChessCoin (CHESS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC.

LiteDoge Coin Profile

LDOGE is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theScrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on March 11th, 2015. LiteDoge’s total supply is 16,422,580,992 coins. LiteDoge’s official Twitter account is @litedoge and its Facebook page is accessible here . LiteDoge’s official website is www.ldoge.tech . The Reddit community for LiteDoge is /r/litedoge and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

LiteDoge Coin Trading

LiteDoge can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi, YoBit and Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LiteDoge directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade LiteDoge should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase LiteDoge using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

