Liquid Strategies LLC Makes New $12.15 Million Investment in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Liquid Strategies LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 144,887 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $12,149,000. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF makes up about 10.4% of Liquid Strategies LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IJR. First Command Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 8,798,288 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $738,032,000 after purchasing an additional 36,128 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 3,849,267 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $299,627,000 after acquiring an additional 135,007 shares in the last quarter. Haverford Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Haverford Trust Co. now owns 2,104,788 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $163,837,000 after acquiring an additional 14,036 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 1,947,822 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $151,618,000 after acquiring an additional 89,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NextCapital Advisers Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 23.2% during the 4th quarter. NextCapital Advisers Inc. now owns 1,803,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $151,181,000 after acquiring an additional 339,439 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF stock traded down $0.36 on Wednesday, hitting $82.74. 329,629 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,180,865. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $83.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.72. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $72.82 and a 12-month high of $85.92.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

