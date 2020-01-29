Lindbrook Capital LLC Takes Position in IPATH Series B S&P 500 VIX Short-Term Futures ETN (NYSEARCA:VXX)

Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new stake in IPATH Series B S&P 500 VIX Short-Term Futures ETN (NYSEARCA:VXX) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IPATH Series B S&P 500 VIX Short-Term Futures ETN in the fourth quarter valued at $216,000. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IPATH Series B S&P 500 VIX Short-Term Futures ETN in the fourth quarter valued at $181,000. XR Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IPATH Series B S&P 500 VIX Short-Term Futures ETN in the fourth quarter valued at $1,935,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IPATH Series B S&P 500 VIX Short-Term Futures ETN in the third quarter valued at $1,180,000. Finally, Clean Yield Group acquired a new stake in shares of IPATH Series B S&P 500 VIX Short-Term Futures ETN in the third quarter valued at $233,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VXX opened at $14.83 on Wednesday. IPATH Series B S&P 500 VIX Short-Term Futures ETN has a twelve month low of $13.15 and a twelve month high of $39.30. The business has a fifty day moving average of $14.75 and a 200-day moving average of $20.63.

