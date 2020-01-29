Lindbrook Capital LLC Sells 100 Shares of Mongodb Inc (NASDAQ:MDB)

Lindbrook Capital LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Mongodb Inc (NASDAQ:MDB) by 33.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC’s holdings in Mongodb were worth $26,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its stake in Mongodb by 79.4% during the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 226 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Mongodb by 5.8% during the third quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 1,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Mongodb by 1.6% during the third quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC now owns 6,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $820,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its stake in Mongodb by 10.8% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 2,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Mongodb during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. 77.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Mongodb news, CEO Dev Ittycheria sold 23,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.06, for a total transaction of $2,876,380.00. Also, CFO Michael Lawrence Gordon sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.04, for a total value of $3,000,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 117,467 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,624,748.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 189,671 shares of company stock worth $25,465,133. 25.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MDB opened at $152.57 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $8.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -62.53 and a beta of 0.04. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $139.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $138.51. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. Mongodb Inc has a 12 month low of $86.51 and a 12 month high of $184.78.

Mongodb (NASDAQ:MDB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 9th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by $0.32. Mongodb had a negative return on equity of 46.17% and a negative net margin of 35.22%. The company had revenue of $109.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $97.47 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.30) EPS. Mongodb’s revenue was up 52.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Mongodb Inc will post -2.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on MDB. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $189.00 price target on shares of Mongodb in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Mongodb from $160.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Argus initiated coverage on Mongodb in a report on Monday, January 6th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mongodb from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 31st. Finally, Nomura lifted their price objective on Mongodb from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “reduce” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $161.64.

MongoDB, Inc operates as a general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a subscription package for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; MongoDB Atlas, a cloud-hosted database-as-a-service solution; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

