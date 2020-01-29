Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC) Shares Sold by Wright Investors Service Inc.

Wright Investors Service Inc. lessened its position in shares of Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC) by 32.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 16,140 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,584 shares during the quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc.’s holdings in Lincoln National were worth $953,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC grew its position in Lincoln National by 6.8% during the third quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 2,718 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $163,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Lincoln National by 4.1% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,804 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $350,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Lincoln National by 42.4% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 857 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Lincoln National by 0.3% during the third quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP now owns 95,893 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,784,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Lincoln National by 50.6% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 854 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:LNC traded down $0.54 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $55.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,070,670 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,346,529. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.21. The company has a market cap of $11.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.96. Lincoln National Co. has a 12-month low of $50.81 and a 12-month high of $67.52.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The financial services provider reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.41 by ($2.66). The business had revenue of $4.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.47 billion. Lincoln National had a return on equity of 10.64% and a net margin of 4.82%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.34 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Lincoln National Co. will post 6.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on LNC shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Lincoln National from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Lincoln National from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $72.00 to $73.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Lincoln National in a report on Monday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lincoln National from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Lincoln National from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.75.

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, and Group Protection. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, and indexed variable annuities.

