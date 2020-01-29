Lightwaverf (LON:LWRF) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $1.50

Lightwaverf PLC (LON:LWRF)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 1.50 ($0.02) and last traded at GBX 1.60 ($0.02), with a volume of 480741 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.75 ($0.02).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.44, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.89. The firm has a market cap of $1.98 million and a PE ratio of -0.41. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 4.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 5.85.

In other news, insider Steve Harris acquired 159,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 7 ($0.09) per share, for a total transaction of £11,165 ($14,686.92).

LightwaveRF plc provides smart home automation devices in the United Kingdom, Asia, the Middle East, and rest of Europe. It offers Internet platform with applications and connected devices, which provide integrated remote control and monitoring of light, heat, power, and security. The company provides sockets, dimmers, relays, thermostats, heating, energy, sensing, monitoring, and control devices.

