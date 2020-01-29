Liberty Media Formula One Series C (NASDAQ:FWONK) Upgraded to Strong-Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Liberty Media Formula One Series C (NASDAQ:FWONK) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $54.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 14.82% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Liberty Media Corporation owns interests in a broad range of media, communications and entertainment businesses through their operating subsidiaries and investments in various publicly-traded companies. The company broadcasts music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels, as well as infotainment services on a subscription fee basis through its satellite radio systems; provides next-generation connected vehicle applications and services; streams music and non-music channels over the Internet; sells satellite and Internet radios to consumers through Website and retailers; and offers other ancillary services, such as weather, traffic, data, and Backseat television services. Liberty Media Corporation is headquartered in Englewood, Colorado. “

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on FWONK. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Liberty Media Formula One Series C from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Liberty Media Formula One Series C from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.50.

Shares of Liberty Media Formula One Series C stock traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $47.03. 1,378,200 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,083,111. The company has a market cap of $10.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.58 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.50. Liberty Media Formula One Series C has a 52 week low of $29.43 and a 52 week high of $48.95.

Liberty Media Formula One Series C (NASDAQ:FWONK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $633.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $625.98 million. Liberty Media Formula One Series C had a negative net margin of 18.59% and a negative return on equity of 1.64%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Liberty Media Formula One Series C will post -1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Locust Wood Capital Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Liberty Media Formula One Series C by 18.6% during the 4th quarter. Locust Wood Capital Advisers LLC now owns 642,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,546,000 after purchasing an additional 101,000 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Liberty Media Formula One Series C by 15.3% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 437,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,120,000 after acquiring an additional 57,926 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Liberty Media Formula One Series C by 688.0% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,032 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its stake in shares of Liberty Media Formula One Series C by 95.3% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 24,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,143,000 after acquiring an additional 12,143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Liberty Media Formula One Series C in the fourth quarter worth about $5,128,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.93% of the company’s stock.

About Liberty Media Formula One Series C

Formula One Group operates in the motorsports business. It holds commercial rights for the world championship, a motor race-based competition in which teams compete for the constructors' championship and drivers compete for the drivers' championship. The company is based in Englewood, Colorado.

