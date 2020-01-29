LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Freeport-McMoRan Inc (NYSE:FCX)

LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC boosted its position in Freeport-McMoRan Inc (NYSE:FCX) by 7.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 22,500 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $295,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Legacy Capital Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Legacy Capital Partners Inc. now owns 40,820 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $536,000 after buying an additional 780 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. lifted its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 49,570 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $650,000 after buying an additional 998 shares in the last quarter. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 55,850 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $733,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. First Personal Financial Services lifted its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 24,886 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $327,000 after buying an additional 1,109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ferris Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. Ferris Capital LLC now owns 12,138 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $159,000 after buying an additional 1,205 shares in the last quarter. 70.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Freeport-McMoRan alerts:

NYSE:FCX traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $11.13. The stock had a trading volume of 211,203 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,961,402. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 2.43. Freeport-McMoRan Inc has a 52 week low of $8.43 and a 52 week high of $14.68. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $12.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.18 billion, a PE ratio of -92.95 and a beta of 2.51.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The natural resource company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.03. Freeport-McMoRan had a positive return on equity of 0.18% and a negative net margin of 1.12%. The business had revenue of $3.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.11 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Freeport-McMoRan Inc will post 0.34 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 14th. Freeport-McMoRan’s payout ratio is 1,000.00%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets raised Freeport-McMoRan from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Bank of America raised Freeport-McMoRan from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Freeport-McMoRan from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Freeport-McMoRan from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $13.30 price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a report on Thursday, November 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.77.

Freeport-McMoRan Profile

Freeport-McMoRan, Inc engages in the mining of copper, gold, and molybdenum. It operates through the following segments: North America Copper Mines; South America Mining; Indonesia Mining; Molybdenum Mines; Rod and Refining; Atlantic Copper Smelting and Refining; and Corporate, Other, and Eliminations.

Read More: Why do earnings reports matter?

Receive News & Ratings for Freeport-McMoRan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freeport-McMoRan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.