LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC Has $819,000 Position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC lessened its position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 2.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,415 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 125 shares during the period. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $819,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Capital Investment Counsel Inc boosted its holdings in FedEx by 39.1% in the third quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc now owns 36,872 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $5,367,000 after acquiring an additional 10,361 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL increased its holdings in FedEx by 135.3% during the 4th quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 8,025 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $1,213,000 after purchasing an additional 4,615 shares during the period. Thomas Story & Son LLC increased its holdings in FedEx by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Thomas Story & Son LLC now owns 16,685 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $2,429,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the period. Man Group plc increased its holdings in FedEx by 36.2% during the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 12,617 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $1,836,000 after purchasing an additional 3,352 shares during the period. Finally, Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in FedEx by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC now owns 26,146 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $3,954,000 after purchasing an additional 2,890 shares during the period. 69.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FDX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Cowen dropped their price target on FedEx from $190.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Berenberg Bank set a $155.00 price objective on FedEx and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 30th. KeyCorp restated a “hold” rating on shares of FedEx in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price objective on FedEx from $189.00 to $183.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on FedEx from $154.00 to $147.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. FedEx currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $169.88.

In related news, Director John A. Edwardson acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 31st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $151.75 per share, for a total transaction of $758,750.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 62,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,555,090.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Director John A. Edwardson bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $148.22 per share, with a total value of $1,482,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 77,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,556,120.52. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 8.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:FDX traded up $0.57 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $148.97. 35,732 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,241,405. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.23 billion, a PE ratio of 708.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.68. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $155.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $157.24. FedEx Co. has a 12-month low of $137.78 and a 12-month high of $199.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, December 17th. The shipping service provider reported $2.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.78 by ($0.27). The company had revenue of $17.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.69 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 19.10% and a net margin of 0.11%. The business’s revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.03 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that FedEx Co. will post 10.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 9th were issued a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 6th. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.75%.

FedEx Profile

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. The company's FedEx Express segment offers shipping services for delivery of packages and freight. Its FedEx Ground segment provides business and residential money-back guaranteed ground package delivery services; and consolidates and delivers low-weight and less time-sensitive business-to-consumer packages.

