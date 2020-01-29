LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC Has $1.84 Million Stock Position in Baidu Inc (NASDAQ:BIDU)

LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC lowered its holdings in Baidu Inc (NASDAQ:BIDU) by 13.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,550 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 2,200 shares during the quarter. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Baidu were worth $1,839,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BIDU. Regal Wealth Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Baidu during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Griffin Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Baidu during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Baidu during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. First PREMIER Bank grew its holdings in shares of Baidu by 64.5% during the 4th quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 255 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of Baidu during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. 52.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Baidu alerts:

Shares of BIDU stock remained flat at $$126.93 on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 654,024 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,152,648. The company has a market capitalization of $45.41 billion, a PE ratio of -141.03, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.77. Baidu Inc has a 12 month low of $93.39 and a 12 month high of $186.22. The company has a current ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $131.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $113.97.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on BIDU shares. CICC Research raised Baidu from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. BidaskClub lowered Baidu from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded Baidu from a “hold” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $105.00 to $124.00 in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Barclays raised their target price on Baidu from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $133.00 price objective on Baidu and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Baidu currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $146.53.

About Baidu

Baidu, Inc provides Internet search services in China and internationally. It operates through two segments, Baidu Core and iQIYI. The Baidu Core segment offers products for uses, including Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services through its other properties and Union partners; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; Haokan, a short video app; and Quanmin, a flash video app for users to create and share short videos.

Featured Article: How Do You Calculate Return on Equity (ROE)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIDU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Baidu Inc (NASDAQ:BIDU).

Receive News & Ratings for Baidu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baidu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.