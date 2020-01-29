LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC Grows Position in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (NASDAQ:VIGI)

LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (NASDAQ:VIGI) by 23.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 16,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the quarter. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $1,153,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 45,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,311,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 57.1% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 825 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 140.9% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 472 shares during the period. Finally, Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000.

Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF stock traded up $0.33 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $72.22. The company had a trading volume of 1 shares, compared to its average volume of 152,428. Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 1 year low of $60.51 and a 1 year high of $74.10. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $72.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $68.62.

