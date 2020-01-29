LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Realty Income Corp (NYSE:O)

LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Realty Income Corp (NYSE:O) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,385 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 520 shares during the period. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $1,648,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Realty Income by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 15,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,141,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Realty Income during the third quarter valued at about $207,000. Donaldson Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Realty Income by 54.4% during the third quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 5,721 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $439,000 after acquiring an additional 2,015 shares during the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Realty Income by 16.9% during the third quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 81,775 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,271,000 after acquiring an additional 11,837 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in shares of Realty Income by 2.5% during the third quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 7,411 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $573,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Realty Income alerts:

Shares of NYSE O traded down $0.08 on Wednesday, reaching $78.05. 294,438 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,464,211. Realty Income Corp has a 12 month low of $66.01 and a 12 month high of $82.17. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $74.93. The company has a market cap of $25.14 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.50. The company has a quick ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Realty Income (NYSE:O) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.51). Realty Income had a net margin of 27.30% and a return on equity of 4.61%. The business had revenue of $374.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $369.86 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.34 EPS. Realty Income’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Realty Income Corp will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a feb 20 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Monday, February 3rd will be issued a $0.2325 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 31st. This represents a yield of 3.6%. This is a boost from Realty Income’s previous feb 20 dividend of $0.23. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 85.58%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on O shares. Citigroup raised shares of Realty Income from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $78.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of Realty Income in a research note on Sunday, December 22nd. Mizuho raised shares of Realty Income from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Raymond James raised shares of Realty Income from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $79.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Realty Income from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.82.

About Realty Income

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 5,700 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with regional and national commercial tenants.

Read More: What are no-load funds?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding O? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Realty Income Corp (NYSE:O).

Receive News & Ratings for Realty Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Realty Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.