LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC Acquires New Position in Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE:TFC)

LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE:TFC) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 2,374 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $134,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Hudock Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in Truist Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Truist Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Truist Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. lifted its holdings in Truist Financial by 93.4% in the third quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 586 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the period. Finally, Hoey Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Truist Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TFC stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $54.93. 31,089 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,854,569. The business has a 50 day moving average of $56.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Truist Financial Corporation has a 52 week low of $44.51 and a 52 week high of $56.92. The company has a market capitalization of $42.51 billion, a PE ratio of 13.82, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.18.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on TFC shares. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Truist Financial in a report on Monday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Truist Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Truist Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $52.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.85.

In other news, VP Donta L. Wilson sold 10,656 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.66, for a total transaction of $582,456.96. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 4,044 shares in the company, valued at approximately $221,045.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Brantley J. Standridge sold 8,580 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.90, for a total transaction of $471,042.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 12,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $662,039.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 225,327 shares of company stock valued at $12,227,882. 0.49% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Truist Financial Company Profile

Truist Financial Corp., formerly BB&T, is a bank holding company based in Charlotte, North Carolina. Its bank operates 2,049 branches in 15 states and Washington, DC, and offers consumer and commercial banking, securities brokerage, asset management, mortgage, and insurance products and services.

