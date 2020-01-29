Legacy Financial Strategies LLC Trims Stock Position in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG)

Legacy Financial Strategies LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 4.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,726 shares of the company’s stock after selling 84 shares during the quarter. Legacy Financial Strategies LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $216,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lucia Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Belmont Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Barnett & Company Inc. grew its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 626.9% during the 4th quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares during the period. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 51.4% during the 2nd quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. 62.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.50, for a total transaction of $379,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,856 shares in the company, valued at approximately $487,784. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO David S. Taylor sold 58,297 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.93, for a total value of $7,341,341.21. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 284,069 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,772,809.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 296,068 shares of company stock valued at $36,936,806 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on PG. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and issued a $130.00 price target on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $136.00 price target on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Procter & Gamble from $136.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. UBS Group upped their price target on Procter & Gamble from $122.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on Procter & Gamble from $138.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $124.86.

NYSE PG opened at $126.03 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.63. The company has a market capitalization of $309.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.57, a P/E/G ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.40. Procter & Gamble Co has a one year low of $92.97 and a one year high of $127.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $124.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $121.30.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $18.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.37 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 27.14% and a net margin of 6.92%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.25 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Procter & Gamble Co will post 4.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 24th will be given a dividend of $0.7459 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 23rd. This represents a $2.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.37%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.93%.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

