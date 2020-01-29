Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. Acquires 1,485 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 16.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,528 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,485 shares during the quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $411,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of T. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of AT&T by 0.3% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 28,575,680 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,081,304,000 after purchasing an additional 83,167 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of AT&T by 18.1% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 28,020,401 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,060,292,000 after purchasing an additional 4,292,231 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in shares of AT&T by 3.7% during the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 24,601,983 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $930,939,000 after purchasing an additional 878,967 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of AT&T by 4.1% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 13,351,342 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $505,215,000 after purchasing an additional 529,341 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of AT&T by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 11,020,641 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $430,687,000 after purchasing an additional 109,427 shares in the last quarter. 53.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:T opened at $38.58 on Wednesday. AT&T Inc. has a 1 year low of $28.92 and a 1 year high of $39.70. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $281.24 billion, a PE ratio of 17.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 9th. This is an increase from AT&T’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. AT&T’s payout ratio is currently 59.09%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on T shares. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective (up previously from $40.00) on shares of AT&T in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on AT&T to $36.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank started coverage on AT&T in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price objective for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on AT&T in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded AT&T from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. AT&T has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.50.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

